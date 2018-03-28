Good Friday long weekend: Where you can go?

Have you planned your long weekend? (Source: Thinkstock Image) Have you planned your long weekend? (Source: Thinkstock Image)

This year we have 13 long weekends, and one of these is just around the corner. With the Jain community’s Mahavir Jayanti celebrations on March 29, followed by Good Friday that falls on March 30 and then the weekend, one can easily plan a short trip across the country or even abroad. Now, this is not to say that you don’t observe the occasions, but should you want to take advantage of four holidays then why not look at a quick long weekend getaway?

No matter which part of the country you are in, there’s always a possibility of exploring a new place or revisiting an old favourite. Here are some options to consider:

Hit the hills

In case the hills is your calling and you happen to be in Delhi, taking a trip to Rishikesh, Dharamsala or Musoorie might be a good idea. For those who are adventurous, it is a good time to get spiritual with a visit to Rishikesh. You can also delve into some white-water rafting, zipping and paragliding. You can also head towards the beautiful and serene Norbulingka, close to Dharamsala, and spend a couple of days immersed in spiritual awakening along with the friendly monks. Mussoorie has been a popular weekend getaway near Delhi and is always a delight. The hill station is famous for its colonial heritage and religious sites. It has also grown into a destination famous for scenic views and lush green fields.

Bangkok and Koh Samui

In case you want to make a quick international visit, you can head to Bangkok and Koh Samui. The weather is still pleasant and you can get visa on arrival.

Andaman and Nicobar islands

In case you are into adventure sports and love the sea, visiting Andaman and Nicobar islands might be a good idea. You can also visit the Havelock Island and spend some hours walking on the beach, undisturbed.

Turkey or just Istanbul

One of the most famous cities in Turkey, this long weekend pack your bags and travel to Istanbul. It is the city where the East meets West and the cosmopolitan culture must be witnessed to be believed. This is also reflected in the amazing delicacies available there. There is Ottoman food and also the traditional typical Turkish food with its delicious mezes. There are also delectable meat or fish dishes.

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

If you are looking for a lovely quaint experience you can always visit Orchha. There are number of tourist spots there. The main attraction, however, is Orchha fort complex, located on an island on River Betwa. You can also take a day trip to visit the famous Khajuraho temple, and even Jhansi.

