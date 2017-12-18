VIDEO: Get your travel troubles sorted with these mobile apps

Travelling has become a lot easier with the intervention of technology. Travelling has become a lot easier with the intervention of technology.

Travelling can be a lot of fun but it can also be inconvenient. There is a lot of coordination involved and everything must fall into place to really have a fulfilling time. And one would agree that things have become better and things do look brighter with the intervention of technology. There are certain apps that can help you with a smooth sail through your trips. From booking hotels at moderate rates to enabling you to plan trips with fellow travellers, there are plenty of applications waiting to make life simpler for you.

If you want to book hotels, the application Oyo- India’s largest hotel network that has spread across 230 cities and has more than 8500 hotels — can be of great help. Other applications like Saavn, Trip N Howl, Uber and Zomato will take care of your entertainment, travel and food.

If you need more information, watch the video here.

