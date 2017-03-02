New Zealand will pay for your tickets, accommodation — all you need is a job interview

New Zealand is calling out all the tech freaks! (Source: Thinkstock Images) New Zealand is calling out all the tech freaks! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Love to travel? Want to work in New Zealand? Are you a techie? If you tick yes for all these questions, then here’s a treat waiting for you. If you can manage to wing a job interview in New Zealand, you can actually head out there for the interview for free, and even stay for a couple of days without spending single buck from your side.

Under an ultimate tech career trip planned by Looksee Wellington, 100 people from all across the globe would be offered free flights and accommodation to visit Wellington for a week. Known as the tech and innovation capital of the South Pacific, it would be a welcoming change for geeks. All you need to do is to attend pre-arranged job interviews for tech companies… if you’re selected, you are sorted.

One of the companies in that list is Weta Digital, which was involved in doing the visual effects for movies like Avatar and Lord of the Rings. Positions for software development, digital production and creative directors are vacant in these companies and you’ll get a job in one of the companies based on your skills and aptitude.

What’s more? You get to relax on a beach and make merry in the craft beer capital of the country as add-ons! Create a profile on the LookSee website, and they’ll get back to you.

Also, watch a video for more details. The caption reads: “We’re looking for the best tech talent in the world to come on the career trip of a life-time. Wellington’s tech industry is flying along and we need more people. So we’re bringing 100 of the best people we can find to fill 100 great tech jobs right here in Wellington.”

Watch the video here:

Get, set, go!

