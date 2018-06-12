FIFA World Cup 2018: All you can do in Russia apart from watching football

While soccer fans from across the globe have booked their ticket for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 that is all set to take place in Russia, there are other things that you can do in the country other than watching the action live. After all, who doesn’t want to make the best of it while visiting a foreign country?

One of the host cities is Kazan, the capital city of Republic of Tatarstan. Situated on the banks of the Volga and Kazanka rivers, the city is blessed with breathtaking terrains and beautiful monuments. Interestingly, the Kazan Kremlin is a World Heritage Site and is a beautiful confluence of diverse culture. It is a site where people of both faiths — Christianity and Islam — reside peacefully. With the cultural heritage and historic architecture, a visit to Kazan should be on the list for any history lover.

