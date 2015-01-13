Dubai vacation: Ten ways to spend less and enjoy more

THE HEIGHT OF LUXURY: Burj Khalifa (left), sunset at the desert safari and a Gold Range Rover (right) (Source: Kanika Johri)

By Kanika Johri

You know those places that you can just go backpacking to without any kind of planning? Yeah well, Dubai is definitely not one of those. A hot destination, especially around this time of the year, Dubai needs you to be planned out way in advance or else pay through your nose for the enjoyment. After all, this is the city where you can spot cars made of gold on the road.

So here’s what you can do and how you can save maximum in Dubai.

1. Booking can be fun too!

We all know the excitement of the trip begins from the moment the tickets are booked. But here’s how even the booking part can be great fun. Don’t go for the regular hotels and hotel apartments for booking accommodation. You can now go for sites like airbnb.co.in, vrbo.com, 9flats.com etc that provide alternate accommodation. The sites help you strike a deal with those interested in leasing out their apartments for a duration. You can give your preferences online and even check out the entire apartment/villa, its balcony views etc. The sites provide the guarantee and the hosts are usually nice and helpful. It is far more fun than going for the regular hotels. And an otherwise very pricey Dubai can become very affordable and a lot of fun for you.

2. Burj Khalifa

If you’re going to Dubai, needless to say you’ll be visiting the Burj Khalifa. But what you probably don’t know is that you must book in advance or you may not find a time slot. And while you’re booking, make sure to go in for the sunrise slot as this gives you the opportunity to see the city lights by night and enjoy the dawn on the horizon. Book here and it’s the cheapest way without any agent costs in between.

STANDING TALL: Burj Khalifa (Source: Kanika Johri)

3. Desert Safari

One of the most integral attractions of Dubai is the desert safari. There are plenty of tour packages that offer this. All safaris include dune bashing, belly dancing, sheesha, tanura dance, quad bike rides and a meal. But the basic difference lies in the desert they take you to and the food they provide. Make sure you book for Hatta Oman in Dubai and not the safari in Sharjah. Also, try and book in advance so you can negotiate a better trip rather than booking after reaching as the prices could go up to double. If you tend to have motion sickness, carry candies and medicines; they may come in handy.

PICTURESQUE: Sunset at desert safari (Source: Kanika Johri)

4. Adventure Rides

Ferrari World

For the adrenaline junkies, there’s a lot on the plate as well. First and foremost, of course, is the well-known Ferrari World on Yas island in Abu Dhabi, which is about an hour’s drive from Dubai. If you dare, go for a ride on the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster, ‘nuff said. There are several other attractions for all age groups as well. Tickets for this won’t be a problem but preferably go early on a working day to avoid the rush or you’ll be standing in the queue for anything between 30-60 minutes. This too can be booked online here. There are more attractions on Yas Island that can be clubbed with Ferrari World that you can explore here.

HERE WE GO: Formula-Rossa (Source: ferrariworldabudhabi.com)

Atlantis, The Palm

One of the must-dos in the Dubai check-list is the picturesque Atlantis hotel that offers not just hospitality but also water rides, private beach access and of course an interaction with the friendly dolphins at the Aquaventure waterpark. It is a must especially for kids, who will enjoy the frolicking. Also, take a trip on the monorail for an aerial view of Dubai’s famous and exotic palm-shaped landscape.

VERSATILE: Atlantis hotel (Source: Kanika Johri)

Wild Wadi Water Park

If you miss adrenaline-rushing water rides in India, Wild Wadi is surely the place for you. Located in the posh and scenic locality of Jumeirah, a stone’s throw away from the 7-star Burj Al Arab hotel, Wild Wadi offers a wide range of rides for all ages. PS: If you really want to test your heart, then go for the Jumeirah Sceirah. Pssst…it’s not for the light-hearted.

Book here to avoid the queue.

5. Explore Dubai from the water

If you’re not much of an adventurer and like to enjoy a relaxing breezy holiday, you could go for the Dhow cruise that sails in the creek and offers a dinner on the booking as well.

Yellow boat rides are fun too as they give you a guided marine tour of the prominent attractions of Dubai like Palm Jumeirah hotel, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina bay and the Palm Lagoon. This too, has timings so book in advance.

THE YELLOW BEAUTY: Yellow boat rides are fun (Source: theyellowboats.com)

6. Shopping spree!

Dubai is known as one of the shopping destinations of the world. But honestly I was a little disappointed as the city offers only one kind of shopping and that is the malls. So, if you’re brand lover and enjoy mall-hopping then Dubai is heaven.

SHOPPING THERAPY: Dubai offers only one kind of shopping and that is the malls. (Source: Kanika Johri)

7. Malls

There are many many, many malls in Dubai (one in virtually every locality) but very few have something exclusive to offer as the brands are all the same in almost each of them. Number one on this list would of course be Dubai mall, which is the largest mall in the world and boasts of around 1200 shops! Located adjacent to the Burj Khalifa, this mall has a waterfall and an aquarium inside and dancing fountains outside, which are the prime attractions. You will also find the world’s most expensive car, a gold and platinum Lamborghini encrusted with diamonds here at the Lamborghini showroom. It has a dedicated metro station and is very convenient to reach. And yes, the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) happens here in full swing. You can get great discounts around this time of the year.

The Mall of Emirates is another prominent mall that has several shops and stores. This mall even offers the unique experience of Ski Dubai, a snow world that offers ice and snow-related activities including skiing and snow zorbs among other things. This place too, is a lot of fun for kids.

A FUN PLACE FOR KIDS: Ski Dubai is a snow world that offers ice and snow-related activities including skiing and snow zorbs among other things.

Deira City Centre, Mirdiff City Centre, Dubai Festival City, Karama mall are among the several mall options in the city in collaboration with the DSF.

8. Street shopping

After asking around a lot, I found that Dubai has no concept of street shopping at all. However, a friend suggested an interesting place called Global Village, a concept quite similar to the World Trade Fair in India. Except that this is much cooler. The Global Village is almost 20 years old and features around 30 countries’ pavilions, each of which has some flavour of the country itself.

TRADE FAIR? The Global Village is almost 20 years old and features around 30 countries’ pavilions (Source: globalvillage.ae)

You can get cheap electronics and knickknacks from China, fancy skin belts and purses from Africa, lovely lacquer stuff from Vietnam, spices and dry fruits from the Middle Eastern countries, leather jackets from Pakistan, fashionable outfits from Singapore et al.

It is also a cultural treat as each country has a little traditional performance at regular intervals at the pavillions. There’s something for everyone in this little unique village, be it local delicacies, exotic paintings or even quirky toys. It also has rides like the ferris wheel and carousels for children.

Note: Global Village is open only till April 11.

9. Souks

Souks (bazaars) are one of the remnants of Dubai’s past. Visiting the souks in Dubai’s Deira area gives you a glimpse of the traditional Dubai. Of these, gold souks are one of the best-known ones. You can get gold at cheaper rates with assured purety and be ready to be dazzled by the glittering ornaments. Be sure to haggle and you could probably get some great deals.

Note: Don’t miss out on a ride in an abra (a traditional wooden boat), possibly the only ride in Dubai you can get in merely 1AED.

JUST LIKE THAT: A Golden Range Rover on the streets of Dubai (Source: Kanika Johri)

10. Other treats

Dubai is a wealthy city and reeks of opulence. The city is a car lover’s paradise with whizzing Ferraris, gold Rangerovers and limited edition Rolls Royce Phantoms being common sights. It also offers some unique sights like diamond and Swarovski encrusted abayas (Muslim women’s black outfits) and dedicated hunting shops with top class equipment for the locals. Take a stroll around Marina walk and Jumeirah beach walk and you’re sure to spot some unique sites. You can see private yachts parked here. This is where I spotted a car made of gold on the road!

Email author: kanikajohri@gmail.com

