Did you know that Columbia has an ‘all-inclusive sex resort’?

Who wouldn’t want to take a break from all the hustle-bustle of everyday work and go MIA for two days? Even better, imagine leaving all your worries behind and getting to live in a luxury resort, no less. What if we say along with all the plush extravagance you will find at your beck and call in this luxurious stay, you will find just another amenity at this specific luxury stay in Colombia? What amenity? Sex. You heard us!

In what is already creating ripples and controversies across the world, a brothel in Colombia has expanded into an all-inclusive sex resort. Known as the Good Girls Sex Resort, their website goes into great details and calls it the “first all-inclusive erotic resort in Cali Columbia”. “Good Girls Colombia is the first all inclusive erotic resort in Cali Colombia. An amazing resort with private villas and the most beautiful Colombian women. A discreet and beautiful environment for men to fulfill their wildest fantasies,” the website proudly proclaims.

According to the website, other than gorging on delicious food and availing all the other facilities that a luxury stay provides, Good Girls’ Sex Resort also offers to change people’s “fantasies into reality”. “Good Girls is a resort where you are attended by the most beautiful Latin women, who will be your guardian angels for as long as you decide,” they claim. But if privacy and security of identity is what is keeping you from considering this, then the resort has that taken care of too.

The resort assures that they prioritise your safety and privacy as long as you stay there and guarantee “absolute discretion” of the details of your trip at the resort.

The packages that one can avail at the resort ranges from Overnight Package to Gold Package. For $599, a deluxe room, airport transportation, bilingual host and “1 Girl Overnight” are the amenities that you can avail under the Overnight Package and for $1499, you can avail services like “2 Girls 24 hours, executive villa, all meals, 1 spa pass” among others under the Gold Package.

Prostitution is known to be legal in Colombia, under the condition that it is carried out in designated “tolerance zones”. Reasons like poverty and displacement due to financial restraints have resulted in prostitution becoming widespread and rampant in the country.

We think it’s bizarre, but probably at a time when people are in a rush to make flourishing careers leave them with no time to nourish relationships, could this be what many would rather opt for? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

