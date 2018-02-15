Dare to ride this nine-story tall slide created by Belgian artist in Miami?

This installation cum slide created by Belgian artist Carsten Höller will bring your childhood nostalgia alive. (Source: AventuraMall/Facebook) This installation cum slide created by Belgian artist Carsten Höller will bring your childhood nostalgia alive. (Source: AventuraMall/Facebook)

Don’t most of us love going on swings and slides? And if we don’t have time for it, isn’t it a pleasure to see the little ones enjoying themselves as they slide down? Be it the simple slides found in children parks or the thrilling water slides in amusement parks — the rides are, more often than not, a delightful experience. But, would you dare to slide down a nine-story tall slide? Yes, an artist’s gigantic metal slide installed in the US has left people on the Internet in a frenzy.

Belgian artist Carsten Höller created a 93-foot tall double slide open spiral slide, which has been installed inside Miami’s Aventura Mall. It is the artist’s first permanent installation. The slide has two spiraling titanium steel slides — that run in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, allowing a pair to see each other.

Watch the video here:

Many people, visiting the location posted about their experience on the ride on social media.

Check out some more crazy slides that are famous around the world.

Known as the second tallest water slide, this is surely not for the light-hearted. This water slide was built in 1989 and earlier at 135-feet tall held the Guinness Book of World Records record for “World’s Tallest Water Slide”.

The name itself says a lot about this slide. However, this slide not only takes you for a wondorous ride but also through a shark-filled aquarium

This double-looping water slide is both extreme and intense.

