World’s 1st SPACE HOTEL to open in 2021: Book a 12-day vacation for just $9.5 million

After a three-month training, visitors can spend 12 days vacation at this out of the world location! (Source: Orion Span/ Twitter) After a three-month training, visitors can spend 12 days vacation at this out of the world location! (Source: Orion Span/ Twitter)

Travelling to space is on the bucket list of many, even if they’re not (and can’t be) an astronaut. The thrill of walking in zero gravity is mind-blogging and thanks to Hollywood movies like Passenger and Gravity, our desire to fulfil it only increases. So, naturally, when NASA announced for a trip to Mars many were excited. However, the one-way ticket and not coming back to our beloved planet didn’t work for many. A vacation or short-stay would be more up our alley. Well, people, your prayers have been answered. And if everything goes right from 2021 people will be able to spend a luxurious holiday in space. We are not kidding.

US company Orion Span plans to build a space hotel so that people can spend a 12-day vacation in outer space at the new Aurora Station, a first fully modular space station and luxury space hotel! And for the out-of-the-world experience, quite literally, one would have to spend a meagre $9.5 million (Rs 61 crore approx.), inclusive of the launching shuttle price.

So, if you want to make your reservations now, the lines are open. All you need to do is give a token money of $80,000 to secure your beth on the waitlist, and in case you change your mind — it’s refundable.

We’re excited to announce Aurora Space Station, the world’s first luxury space hotel. Waitlist reservations are now open. http://t.co/xSYcdeJbAo @OrionSpan #AuroraStation pic.twitter.com/6MKp6iPGns — Orion Span (@OrionSpan) April 5, 2018

To become a guest at the Aurora Station, all visitors to are required to complete mandatory training in advance of their visit over the span of three months. Upon completion of the training that would teach you about the nitty-gritty of living in the space, one would get an Orion Span Astronaut Certification, “a certification that may be possible to use with other space entities in the future,” the website claims.

And that’s not it, visitors will get to grow their own food as often we have seen scientists living at the International Space Station doing. “Every 90 minutes we complete an orbit, meaning you’ll see day and night over Earth hundreds of times during your 12-day stay, with ample opportunity to photograph your hometown from space,” the website lists as the perks.

Deposits now being taken for first-ever luxury space hotel, from WHDH: http://t.co/otdtpjP53W pic.twitter.com/74VP122bSw — Orion Span (@OrionSpan) April 6, 2018

And don’t worry about missing out on updating your social media accounts with uber cool photos of your once-in-lifetime experience. “With Aurora Station’s fastest wireless internet access in space, you’ll be equipped to share your experience with friends and family on Earth instantly,” the company claims.

WATCH: Orion Span releases new design for its luxury space hotel. The “Aurora Station” plans to welcome its first guests in 2022, the 12-day adventure costs 9.5 million dollars per person pic.twitter.com/JQKyYpFhLj — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 6, 2018

The World’s First Luxury Space Hotel in the orbit is expected to be only 200 miles (around 322km) above the Earth’s surface. The unique posh accommodations will include private suites for two, honeymoon in Space, anyone?

And if you are too thrilled about living in Space, Aurora Station will also be providing leases on-orbit capacity, on demand. “We support a range of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions, including, In Situ Manufacturing, Microgravity Research, Space Hardware Validation, and more,” the company said. They also want to expand by building Orbital Space Condos for public giving them a chance to “Own a piece of Space” and start your business in the outer world!

