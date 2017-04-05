Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most desirable travel buddies for Indians

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone: Best travel partners? (Source: File Photo) Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone: Best travel partners? (Source: File Photo)

Most Indians see their travel buddy in megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, according to a survey.

On the other hand, actresses like Bipasha Basu and Vidya Balan found a spot in the list of least popular celebrity travel companions.

In a survey, conducted by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com, Indian travellers voted for their most desired celebrity travel buddies.

As many as 8,400 adults from 28 countries took part in the poll, commissioned in October 2016.

Over 300 Indian users shared their views on their dream celebrity companions. The results of the survey were released on Thursday, read a statement from the website.

For the Indian market, the survey dates were from October 21 to 31 last year.

As many as 53 per cent of the users wanted to go on a vacation with Deepika, and 40.3 per cent picked Priyanka. Sunny Leone and Jacqueline Fernandez came in at third and fourth place respectively followed by Alia Bhatt.

While young Bollywood actresses dominated the female celebrity roster, Amitabh topped the male celebrity list by garnering 33.3 per cent of all Indian votes.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar came in second with 31.7 per cent votes. Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli’s popularity saw them being voted the third and fourth most desired male celebrity travel buddies respectively.

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo also made an entry. He was placed fifth with 27.3 per cent votes.

As many as 44 per cent voters don’t want to travel with Rakhi Sawant. Bipasha and Vidya Balan got the thumbs down as 28.7 per cent and 26 per cent of the participants respectively chose not to travel with them.

The results also showed that 43.3 per cent of the users want to dance the night away at a nightclub with their dream celebrity travel partners.

