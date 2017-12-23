Amid strong opposition, Sunburn Music Festival to be held in Pune

India’s most electrifying annual EDM festival ‘Sunburn’ is not new to controversy and this year too, it has run into trouble. Hindutva groups, local villagers, and social activists are opposing the festival to be held in Moshi near Pimpri Chinchwad on the outskirts of Pune, as they believe that it promotes nudity, obscenity, alcohol and drugs.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti which is one of the groups opposing the organisers said that they don’t want a festival that did not pay crores of taxes to the Goa government and has a history of drugs consumption. In 2009, Delhi girl Neha Bahuguna died due to suspected drug overdose at the festival venue in Goa. Also, in 2013, around 450 bottles of ketamine were found at the venue.

According to ANI, the Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit specifying steps that will be taken to prevent consumption of alcohol by minors during the event in Pune, scheduled for December 28.

The venue was shifted to Pune in 2016, after nine electrifying editions in Goa. Even then, they faced opposition from locals in Kesnand village who claimed that the hills were dug into and trees were cut to set up the venue. Moreover, security men misbehaved with villagers in the area.

