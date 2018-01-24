2018 long weekends: Where to vacation this year and when (without taking too many leaves)

Everyone needs a holiday, so why not plan ahead for yours. (Cards by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Everyone needs a holiday, so why not plan ahead for yours. (Cards by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Are you planning your travels for 2018? Have you called dibs on long weekends and holiday schedules before others in your office already mark out the calendar, but haven’t a clue where to go? Or are you still moping about not having made use of all those holidays from last year? Well, get proactive and let us help you out. Let 2018 be the year you holiday smart and make all your friends on Facebook jealous as they scratch their heads about HOW are you managing so much of travelling as they barely get out of their office chairs. And, let us help you do it. Though this year has lesser number of long weekends than last year, if you use them wisely and strategically add a couple of extra days, you can get yourself quite a chunky holiday slab.

We took inspiration from our own travels, added inputs from travel experts from Cleartrip, TravelTriangle, Travkart, Expedia, Skyscanner, Treebo, etc., to come up with this. Check them out.

Long weekends list 2018: January Long weekends list 2018: January

Jan 20-22

Total days: 3

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: Andaman and Nicobar islands for water adventure sports; Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh is a historical town that’s known for the temples in the town as well as the nearby Nallamalai Hills, there are also the Akkamahadevi Caves that make for a tiny vacation.

Jan 26-28

Total days: 3

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, for a lovely quaint experience if you’re based out of Delhi; Mahabaleshwar for a bit of a trek out of Mumbai, don’t miss out on Mapro Garden and Venna Lake while you’re there; or head to Gulmarg, in J&K for some snow fun such as skiing and snowboarding; for bibliophiles, there is no place but Jaipur for the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace.

Long weekends 2018: February Long weekends 2018: February

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: 1

Travel options: Surajkund for the crafts mela (February 1-15, 2018), or attend the Goa Carnival during February 10-13; go international with the Venice Carnival, which is on till February 13.

Long weekends 2018: March-April. Long weekends 2018: March-April.

Mar 1-4

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: Maybe 1

Travel options: We’d obviously suggest Vrindavan and Mathura for the real feel of Holi; but if you want to step away from the madding crowd then consider Ooty as a hillside vacay; an animal lover could head to the Konkan Turtle festival on Velas Beach, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, to catch the rare and highly endangered Olive Ridley turtle babies hatch and head towards the sea.

Mar 29 – Apr 1

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: Udaipur before it gets too hot and you can do a quick one day in Mount Abu; or you could head to Bangkok and Koh Samui before the summer sets in and the next financial year begins full-blast; Coorg could also be a good option if you’re in southern India. If you’re looking for a bit of snow, then head over to Auli and you can even trek a bit further down.

Long weekends 2018: April-May Long weekends 2018: April-May

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: This is a good time to get spiritual with a visit to Rishikesh, though those who are adventurous can also delve into some white-water rafting, zipping and paragliding; or since it’s Buddha Purnima, head towards the beautiful and serene Norbulingka, close to Dharamsala, and spend a couple of days immersed in spiritual awakening along with the friendly monks.

Long weekends 2018: June Long weekends 2018: June

Total days: 3

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: Want a bit of romance, then try the quaint cliffside town of Positano in southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast, with narrow streets lined with boutiques, cafes, and the Fornillo Beach just close by; or head to places that are known for their non-vegetarian and Mughlai fare, such as Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ajmer.

Long weekends 2018: August Long weekends 2018: August

Total days: 12

Extra leaves: 4

Travel options: This is the perfect weather for Europe and with a couple of strategic offs, you’re just short of a two-week holiday. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be on, and from there you can explore the Highlands, or even head towards England and Wales; or trek up to Machu Picchu in Peru to look at the remnants of an ancient civilisation; closer home, Ladakh and its many wonders await you, as you can cover a huge chunk in 12-odd days, and the weather will be quite pleasant.

Long Weekends 2018: September – October Long Weekends 2018: September – October

Sep 1-3

Total days: 3

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: Half the year is gone and you need a break, so go have some fun at the Universal Studios in Singapore’s Sentosa Island, or head Seychelles for a bit of no-visa sand a sea; a Parisian weekend can be an option for the romantics too; you could also sneak in a quick trip to Shillong for the waterfalls or towards Kasauli or even Amritsar where the weather will be quite pleasant. Lonavala has some lovely BnBs to check out too.

Sep 13-16

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: 1

Travel options: Mumbai or Pune for a Ganpati visarjan experience is highly advised for those in other parts of the country; or Melaka in Malaysia is an immersive cultural experience to boast of as well. The festive season is nigh, so a trip to Dubai with sky-diving thrown in could be a viable option for sure.

Sep 29 – Oct 2

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: 1

Travel options: Go to Gandhi’s state and visit the Narara Marine National Park close to Jamnagar, which is a fantastic seaworld unknown to many; if you’re really fond of beer, then a quick visit to Munich for the Oktoberfest (on till October 7) may not be a bad idea. This is also a bucket list item for many, so why not! This is also around the time that the Ziro music festival happens, and it’s a great time to visit the North East part of India.

Long weekends 2018: October Long weekends 2018: October

Total days: 3

Extra leaves: None

Travel options: Dhanaulti, Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Manali, Binsar and Chakrata are all hill stations that would not only be a refreshing change, but also give stunning views of the snow-capped Himalayas. In southern India, Pondicherry or Kovalam are lovely seaside destinations worth considering.

Long weekends 2018: November Long weekends 2018: November

Total days: 9

Extra leaves: 1

Travel options: It’s autumn in Japan, which is a lovely time to visit the island with crisp and cool days that are pleasant for tourists; or choose to head towards South Korea that is quite an affordable destination, with great food and a cosmetic shopper’s delight; do a trip across Rajasthan and indulge in a desert safari in Jaisalmer.

Long weekends 2018: December Long weekends 2018: December

Dec 22-25

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: 1

Travel options: Goa, Daman and Diu are obvious destinations for Christmas, but this year also consider visiting Kochi for the third edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which is an amazing time to immerse yourself in traditional and contemporary art and culture, and the weather is perfect.

Dec 29 – Jan 1

Total days: 4

Extra leaves: 1

Travel options: Be one of the first to welcome the New Year in New Zealand, where the weather would be just lovely and you’d have a great boasting point; in India, head to parts of Kerala or if you like snow, then Jammu and Kashmir should be on your list; trekkers could consider the Chandrashila trek (which is relatively easy) as one way to end 2018 and start 2019.

