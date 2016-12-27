Demystifying myths around Vaastu

Get your Vaastu factoids right! (picture for representational purpose only) Get your Vaastu factoids right! (picture for representational purpose only)

Vaastu Shastra should help people create better living and working spaces for their benefit, instead of restricting them, says astro architect Neeta Sinha. A believer in the thought that ‘every house a horoscope’, Sinha has spoken out on myths regarding Vaastu:

Myth: Northeast entrance to the house is the most auspicious entry for any home.

False. There is no such guarantee that this direction will only bring you prosperity and happiness. It also depends on the energies and the names of the people residing in that place.

Myth: Southeast entry is regarded as ‘Agni Kund’ and hence, cannot be the main entrance.

It is true that this direction is the place of Agni Kund by the rules of Vaastu. However, it is false that it cannot be the main entrance to your home or office. There is no need to worry or panic as this direction can prove to be very lucky for some people.

Myth: One should not have a deep hole or a well in the south-west direction.

If the land is tilted, presence of a low lying area or a bore well in the south-west direction, one should not think that the owners will not live a happier life. In my experience, I have seen many families prosper even though they have a borewell in the south-west corner of their property. One should know how to balance the energy emitted by the hole in this area.

Myth: South entrance is considered inauspicious and unlucky for the owner.

False. I personally search for houses that have a south entrance. From Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s abode in Mumbai to Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai, all have a south entrance. One can balance the vaastu of their home or office as per their own energies and make the most of this place.

Myth: Toilet in the northeast corner is a complete no.

In the olden days, when this science was invented, the toilets were not as technologically advanced as they are today. And even the faecal waste wasn’t discarded with such convenience. Hence, this rule was applicable then. However, in today’s times, toilets are not that dirty. By just making a few minor changes like adding colours or mirrors, one can settle with this condition as well.

Myth: Kitchen should only be in the south-east section of one’s home.

Vaastu says, logically enough, that the kitchen in a house should be in leeward direction for the simple reason that the wind would take away kitchen smoke instead of spreading it inside the house. There were no exhaust fans then, nor chimneys in ancient times. However, given today’s times, balancing positive energies in the home can bring in happiness and prosperity. The direction of the kitchen can be balanced by including some colours.

Myth: Basements or empty spaces under your property bring bad luck

In today’s world of sky-scraping buildings, it is impossible to recreate the principles of Vaastu in the exact form as they are laid down in the ancient manuscripts. Most high-rise buildings today have stilts or underground parking and they cannot be avoided. The simple solution to this is rectify the energies and balance the Vaastu of that place by locating the entry and exit points of the property.

Myth: There should not be a Peepal tree in the vicinity of one’s home.

Nature has its own rules and living objects such as trees emit their own energies and they can affect you as well. One should only be concerned if the tree is on his or her owned premises. The presence of the tree in shared space such as a housing society proves no harm. However, even if one has a Peepal tree in their own backyard, recreating a good and positive energies level around the Peepal tree, will serve the purpose.

Myth: A downward staircase exactly opposite your main entrance rids the house of all wealth.

This myth is not applicable if you are living in a building with numerous flats as your ownership starts with your apartment’s main entrance. The staircase is part of the common space used by all. Hence, one should not worry about it. This is just a myth which many people believe blindly.

Myth: Triangular plots are inauspicious.

As explained earlier, every incorrect Vaastu can be resolved and so can a triangular plot made auspicious and lucky for some with few changes in it.