Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s daughter Zuni Chopra pens poem on exam pressure

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra’s 15-year-old daughter Zuni, who has already published two books of poetry and a novel, has now penned a poem titled “The Mountain Range” on exam pressure on students.

Inspired by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s latest short film “#ReleaseThePressure” — aimed at delving into the mounting pressure on students to perform well in exams — Zuni has added her voice to an awareness campaign by Mirinda on this issue, read a statement.

A stanza from the poem reads: ” A warm meal from mother for dinner/ A pat on the back from father/ A giggle from a sibling/ An air that does not hang heavy/ With percentage, ranking, marks/ But swirls playfully through the merry chatter/ Suffused with hope, with dreams, with unconditional love/ A Wonderland in the world of Exams/ Releasing the pressure./ Exams. Exams. exams.”

Mirinda, the orange flavoured soft drink from PepsiCo, launched the campaign with Sircar’s digital film last week. It invites people to pledge to ‘release the pressure’ off the pressing issue of academic performance and the toll this takes on children.