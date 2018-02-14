Valentine’s Day 2018: 7 romantic novels to curl up with if you alone on this day

Valentine’s Day 2018: What are you reading on Valentine’s Day? (Source: Amazon) Valentine’s Day 2018: What are you reading on Valentine’s Day? (Source: Amazon)

Valentine’s Day, the day of love, is finally here. Lovers all across the globe have united in celebrations and festivities. Wishes and gifts are being exchanged as people are going all out to commemorate this day and pamper their partners.

However, if you happen to be alone on Valentine’s Day and are feeling particularly left out or blue, we say, why not cherish the time and make it special for yourself? Hear us out: Call in a day off, curl up inside your fluffy bed smelling of fresh linen, brew yourself a cup of hot, frothy coffee and dig into the timeless romantic classics you have always loved reading. And in case you are confused about what to read or re-read, we have your back. Pick up these novels on February 14 and treat yourself to a memorable date with literature classics.

Pride and Prejudice

A classic, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice still enjoys a staggering and faithful readership. Girls of all ages have had given their hearts to the haughty and charming Mr Darcy. And the way Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy meet and part, only to come together again, always end up warming the cockles of our hearts. If you have no plans this Valentine’s Day, go back to Austen.

Jane Eyre

This 1847 Charlotte Bronte novel terrifies, yes, but also teaches you how to love. Mr Rochester might not be a Mr Darcy but he has his own charm and secrets. The way Jane braves obstacles and a certain mad woman in the attic to reunite with Rochester has made this dark, haunting tale into a classic that you cannot put down.

Wuthering Heights

Written by Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights is darker than Jane Eyre even only by a shade. Set against the moor, the romance as depicted in the novel between Heathcliff and Catherine destroys more than it mends. And yet, ultimately it heals. “If all else perished, and he remained, I should still continue to be; and if all else remained, and he were annihilated, the universe would turn to a mighty stranger,” has been quoted over and over again.

Gone with the Wind

“Tomorrow is another day,” said Scarlett O’Hara and we believed her. Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With The Wind might have been criticised for its depiction of slavery but one cannot help but admire the simmering love story of the female protagonist and Rhett Butler, the one that never met.

Love Story

Call it mushy, sentimental even predictable but after turning the last page of Eric Segal’s Love Story there will be a lump in your throat which will make it difficult for you to breathe. Told simply and in few words, Love Story remains one of the most endearing literary romances of recent times. We cannot forgive Segal for Oliver’s Story though.

The Notebook

This 1996 romantic novel by Nicholas Sparks has become one of the beloved books in recent times. It was later made into am equally popular film. One of Spark’s most popular novels, certain sections from the books have been permanently etched in the mind of the readers.

The Fault In Our Stars

The sixth and perhaps one of the most famous novel by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars struck a resounding chord with readers all across the globe. The story, narrated by a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with a 17-year-old boy is not only heartwarming but is bound to leave you teary eyed.

