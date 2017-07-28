Twinkle Khanna is working on her third book and we can’t wait

The daughter of actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle is married to Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar. Together, they have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara. (Source: File Photo) The daughter of actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle is married to Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar. Together, they have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara. (Source: File Photo)

Former actress Twinkle Khanna, popular as Mrs Funnybones on the social media and in India’s literary circles, is working on her third book which can be expected to be out later this year.

“A third book by Twinkle Khanna is happening. It will come in November, but she is in the writing process as of now,” Anish Chandy, Head of Business Development at Juggernaut Books, told IANS here.

“I can’t reveal the subject, but it will have a similar tone (as her past books)… Schmalzy, funny… You know, she has a way of writing,” Chandy added on the sidelines of The Word To Screen Publishers Bootcamp by Jio MAMI on Thursday.

Juggernaut Books had published Twinkle’s last book “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”. Her debut offering as an author was “Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me” by Penguin India. Both of her books received great love from the audience as the books were hilarious. She has a typical way of writing which will definitely lift up your mood.

Her second book, “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”, is a compilation of four short stories. All the stories have an everyday element to it. The first story is about a 17-year-old girl Lakshmi Prasad who wants independence for all the girls in her village, the second one is about two sisters in their late 60’s, the third one is about a Malayali woman who continues her search for meaning of life during her multiple marriages. And the fourth one is about making affordable sanitary napkin for women in a village. All of these stories are everyday based and will surely interest you. We’re eagerly waiting for her third book.

We’re eagerly waiting for her third book.

The daughter of actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle is married to Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar. Together, they have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

A successful interior designer and entrepreneur, she is also now producing a film titled “PadMan”.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App