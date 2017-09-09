Time Travel

In her latest book, Dalal looks back at 70 years of independent India and puts together a compilation of landmark events and iconic people who were in the news and in public memory in each of those years. In her latest book, Dalal looks back at 70 years of independent India and puts together a compilation of landmark events and iconic people who were in the news and in public memory in each of those years.

Name: India At 70: Snapshots Since Independence

Author: Roshen Dalal

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 352

Price: Rs 350

Appropriate for: 9+

To summarise 70 years of independent India, in its variety, vibrancy and volatility, is not an easy task. But, historian Roshen Dalal meets the challenge with finesse. In her latest book, Dalal looks back at 70 years of independent India and puts together a compilation of landmark events and iconic people who were in the news and in public memory in each of those years.

What sets this book apart is its sharp design and Dalal’s great packaging of the information. Bright illustrations and interesting trivia enliven the rich collage drawn from various fields — politics, administration, business, science, the arts, pop culture and sports. Dalal gives interesting insights into a host of cultural assets, including the rise of bodybuilding and the popularity of chess in the country, the variations of Odissi and Bharatnatyam and the rise of stalwarts such as artist-sculptor Ramkinkar Baij.

Though the book is aimed at a younger readership, it will be just as appealing to all those interested in knowing more about what shaped the nation and the people and events that continue to mould it.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App