“The Secret Diary of Kasturba” now available in Hindi  

“The Secret Diary of Kasturba” which laid it bare to tell the world what it meant to be Kasturba Gandhi, wife of Mahatma Gandhi will now be published in Hindi edition. Written by Neelima Dalmia Adhar, the English edition which was published by Westland last year, is a gripping tale of unconditional love, passion, sex, ecstasy and the ultimate liberation that every woman seeks.

“2017 is proving to be a year of Indian languages for us. Not just Hindi but all other major Indian languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, etc. The Secret Diary of Kasturba has been one of the biggest books for us last year and it was only natural for us to get it translated into Hindi in collaboration with Yatra Books. In fact, other language editions of The Secret Diary of Kasturba are also in the pipeline,” Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland, said in a statement.

The book evolves around Mahatma Gandhi who was sworn to poverty, celibacy and became the cause for India’s freedom; Kasturba spent sixty-two years of her life juggling the roles of a devoted wife, a satyagrahi and sacrificing mother who was eclipsed because of a man who almost became God for India’s multitude. Gandhi was an intolerant father to Harilal, his wayward son, driven to debauchery — and Kasturba paid the price for her son’s unending misery.

