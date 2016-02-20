Twilight City

Ratika Kapur’s remarkable novel, The Private Life of Mrs Sharma, immerses the reader in the double life of one such woman. Ratika Kapur’s remarkable novel, The Private Life of Mrs Sharma, immerses the reader in the double life of one such woman.

“A woman’s nature is like a great house full of rooms,” wrote Edith Wharton in a short story The Fullness of Life. “…far beyond, are other rooms, the handles of whose doors perhaps are never turned; no one knows the way to them, …and in the innermost room…the soul sits alone and waits for a footstep that never comes.” The secret self is essential to women’s experience. Since the way of the world is to smother a woman in marriage and motherhood, silence her desires and police her anger, a vital part of her lives in a private chamber — sometimes unknown even to herself. No wonder, then, that a woman filled with a nameless disquiet has been the subject of much literature, from Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina to Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway.

Ratika Kapur’s remarkable novel, The Private Life of Mrs Sharma, immerses the reader in the double life of one such woman. “My name is Mrs Renuka Sharma. I am thirty-seven years of age and a married lady. I am a respectable married lady who hails from a good family, and I have a child and a respectable job.” Mrs Sharma lives her life within these “respectable” coordinates — it’s a word that she uses a lot — of duty and love, frugality and hard work.

Kapur’s striking feat in this novel, told entirely in the first person, is to make the voice of this Delhi resident, who perhaps does not think in English, an entirely believable thing. Mrs Sharma is not always a reliable narrator. Behind the fug of her words, the many details of a hardscrabble domestic life, and the metronomic regularity of “actually” and “obviously” with which she frames her self-delusions, the reader senses a consciousness waylaid by an irruption of desire.

That desire is physical. On her way from her home in Malviya Nagar to the workplace, her thoughts are about her husband in Dubai, working hard to fund the family’s finances, of her son who she wants to shape into a corporate job, of her life as a dutiful daughter-in-law, but also of Vineet, a young, purposeful man she has befriended on her Metro commute and who becomes her lover. “This time it was not about my family but about my body. I decided to free my body. I decided to free my body of suffering…that comes from the pain of need.”

That desire is also for a better life, symbolised by the reassuring excess of malls where this hard-working, if slightly puritan, woman feels at peace. Despite her great faith in the ethic of work and efficiency, Mrs Sharma struggles to find the money that makes the 21st century Indian metropolis bend to your will. “Poverty is a type of punishment. And like so many other families, the poverty that my family suffers from is punishment for a crime that we did not commit…We were happy together, but together we were jailed.”

Kapur’s novel is also a taut and layered portrait of contemporary Delhi, where thwarted aspirations fill its residents with constant anxiety, where families such as Mrs Sharma’s race to stay in the same place. Like the parable of the two house lizards who believe that they hold up the ceiling, Mrs Sharma clings to her responsibilities — even as she is torn by a need to escape. “Many times when I am walking in the market or standing in a crowded train compartment,…I think about how each and every one of these people has or has had a mother, and then I think of all the hours, all the days and nights, all the years that are spent looking after children, and it seems that my head is going to burst.”

This is a quiet novel but a powerful one. It harnesses the disruptive energies of contemporary urban Indian life, from the challenge of feminism to the promise of capitalism. Its end left me with a sense of menace I found hard to shake off. Kapur’s greatest achievement is her protagonist, a flawed, conflicted woman, caught between the old and the new, between duty and desire — whose path to self-discovery leads, unerringly, to tragedy.

The Private Life of Mrs Sharma

Author: Ratika Kapur

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 187

Price: Rs 299

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App