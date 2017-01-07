Jungle Book

The Case of the Missing Tiger Cub The Case of the Missing Tiger Cub

Book Name– The Case of the Missing Tiger Cub

Author- Kalpana Subramanian and Prashant Miranda

Publication– Good Earth

Pages-56

Price- Rs 450

Appropriate for: 6+

Rainbow Raghavan is a typical city-bred eleven-year old. The outdoors, with its promise of infections, terrifies him. Imagine his consternation then, when his parents decide to take him on a wildlife safari to Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh. The prospect of coming across animals in the wild is daunting for Rainbow, but that’s only the tip of the adventure that awaits him. When his parents go off for the day and leave him in the care of his video game-loving cousin, Rainbow finds himself drawn into a search for a missing tiger cub by a bow-and-arrow-wielding tribal girl called, very unimaginatively, Arrow Girl. What follows is a hide-and-seek across Bandhavgarh and Mumbai that tests Rainbow’s ingenuity and perseverance.

A part of Good Earth’s series that focuses on India’s rich social, cultural and geographical diversity, the book makes a nifty case for conservation and the need to make children aware of India’s prodigious wildlife, without being preachy. Like other products from the brand, the production quality is impeccable, but, perhaps, that is only to be expected for a book so steeply priced. Prashant Miranda’s sketches are particularly eye-catching and Rainbow, with his foibles, makes for a delightfully real and eminently likeable protagonist.