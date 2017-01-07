Men on a Mission

The Bad Guys: Mission Unpluckable The Bad Guys: Mission Unpluckable

Book Name-The Bad Guys: Mission Unpluckable

Author– Aaron Blabey

Publication– Scholastic

Pages-140

Price- Rs 295

Appropriate for: 7+

Scholastic brings on the second episode of Aaron Blabey’s The Bad Guys. The series follows the exploits of four creatures who are determined to beat the bad rep that fate has handed them by doing good deeds “whether you like it or not”. Mr Wolf is leader of the pack, which consist of Mr Snake, Mr Shark and a Mr Piranha, who is often mistaken for a sardine. In the second edition, Mr Tarantula comes to their aid, to the horror of Mr Shark, who melts down every few pages, unable to bear the sight of a creature with too many eyes and far too many legs.

In Mission Unpluckable, Blabey’s monsters attempt to establish their bona fides by liberating the inmates of a modern, mechanised chicken farm, rattling the cages of a inhumanly consumerist society. Blabey’s slapstick cartoon drollery works well, and has the tone of a child-friendly version of Alien Loves Predator, the online comic which depicts monsters living in New York City without alarming the natives.

The Bad Guys are deeply American, constantly saying things like, “That was really uncool,” and “I’m really good at making stuff”, and may seem remote to older readers. But when children compete to pick up authentic American accents from Mickey Mouse and Penguins of Madagascar, this is really not a deterrent.