Bloody Trail

The Swastika Killer The Swastika Killer

Name:The Swastika Killer

Author: Mahendra Jakhar

Publisher: Westland Publishers

497 pages

Price: Rs 350

The Swastika Killer is like a bowl of crimson chicken curry, which despite copious amounts of the right ingredients, doesn’t quite taste right. The protagonist is a 52-year-old IB officer from India, Bala, on the tail of a serial murderer. His protege, Maksud Ali, and a fellow from the Berlin Police, Michael Andler, assist him. One of the first murders is of Gotthard Lerch, owner of a billion dollar porn-empire — his head is found inside a bag in a bar in Germany. The murderer also strikes in the Netherlands, India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The killer leaves a Swastika sign in blood at the scene of the crime — a Hindu and not a Nazi one. There are plenty of eye-roll moments. Bala is from Chennai, and pines for south Indian food and filter coffee in Germany. Maksud makes “wild love” to a girl with long tresses. Bala’s profile sounds suspiciously similar to our present NSA Ajit Doval. Does it end well? Unfortunately, you have to read to find out.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now