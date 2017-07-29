Sudeep Nagarkar’s new book explores love amidst campus politics

Our Story Needs No Filter” is about Ruhi and Raghu who are in love and finds themselves embroiled in mess as political mania grips college campus with the student’s union election. Our Story Needs No Filter” is about Ruhi and Raghu who are in love and finds themselves embroiled in mess as political mania grips college campus with the student’s union election.

Drawing inspiration from the recent campus controversies, author Sudeep Nagarkar has penned an unusual heart-warming tale of friendship and romance set amidst the politically charged world of campus elections.

The book not only explores the dark side of relationships, pursuit of power and the hypocrisy of the powerful, it also exposes the agenda of anti-nationals and pseudo-seculars of our nation and raises concern over a very pertinent issue of free speech against censorship.

“Political parties in various colleges across India only see one thing when they look at a student — a vote! Students are the future of tomorrow, but a certain section among them is converting knowledge hubs into dens of separatism and anti-national activities,” Nagarkar said in a statement.

“I always wanted to write about the world of student politics but was waiting for the right time. But during 2016 JNU protests, when I saw many innocent students blindly falling prey to false ideologies, I made up my mind to pen down the other side of the story,” the author further added.

