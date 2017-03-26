Speakeasy: Remembrance of Pages Past

CTL+S: The return of nationalism has brought back the threat of large-scale war. Libraries and other repositories of culture and knowledge are among the first casualties of conflict. CTL+S: The return of nationalism has brought back the threat of large-scale war. Libraries and other repositories of culture and knowledge are among the first casualties of conflict.

The English, a conservative lot these days, are deeply relieved. A Nielsen survey of Ink Street reveals that ebook sales have been losing out to print for the second year running. Besides, brick-and-mortar bookshops report a four per cent growth in sales, though they were supposed to have yielded up the last gasp ages ago, and floated away on the tide of history. This is the first major trend reversal reported in a decade, since the industry identified ebooks as a species worth tracking seriously, if only as a novelty riding piggyback on the physical book. That was years before the ebook was hailed as the great disruptor, which would redefine the way books were packaged and delivered. And thereby, it could even change how books were written.

The present surge of physical books at a time when ebook sales are flagging is being attributed to the sudden popularity of colouring books. You don’t really want to paint up your Kindle, do you? But the possibility that this is a transient phenomenon does not detract from the jubilation, and learned analysis will soon follow, explaining why the ebook finally lost, despite or perhaps because of all its disruptive wiles, and the dead tree industry was saved.

The ebook does have its problems. For one, browsing bookstores is a more liberating activity than browsing electronic stores, which track user behaviour and offer suggestions, which have the effect of leading readers into an ever-narrower alley when they had set out to see the world. Besides, books offer mnemonic cues such as heft, reading location and the arrangement of paragraphs, whereas one page on a machine looks much the same as another.

Peripherally perceived signals may make the printed word easier to remember than the electronic word. These subliminal signals have been disrupted by e-readers.

The cult of disruption is one of the less palatable spinoffs of Silicon Valley. It sees every new development as the annihilator of its predecessors, and every new process as a competitor in a marketplace. The disruption model has infected the analysis of growth, which the West prefers to see as a race between India and China, in which special points are awarded for disruptive policy-making. The reality is far more complex, for the two nations don’t exist in splendid isolation on a commercial battlefield. They have lives of their own, and would prefer to pursue their own trajectories rather than play racehorses for distant sports commentators.

Ebooks, too, earned attention because they were expected to disrupt the flow and storage of knowledge and culture. But the paper book and the ebook do not exist at each other’s expense. They have their own trajectories, and, instead of racing them off against each other, which has been a popular sport for years, it would be more useful to ask what specifically ebooks will be good for, now and in the future.

The format wars began with audiobooks, which appeared at the end of the 20th century, when commutes in the West became longer and slower. The ebook followed on, focusing on portability — a silent, handheld device was appropriate for public transport. And, the industry gave ebook readers a leg up by drawing attention to the gigantic volumes they can hold. The shrinking of storage space also helped, as people moved from traditional homes to apartments. Besides, somewhat nomadic living is becoming fairly common. People divide their time between cities, enjoy frequent and long vacations, and may set up retirement homes far away from where they lived and worked. It is impractical to ferry libraries around the world, and a device which holds thousands of books is a godsend.

In the future, these trends will appear even more important. Global publishing has ramped up volumes so fast that satisfactorily large libraries reflecting the world’s knowledge and culture can exist only on the internet. Besides, the return of nationalism has brought back the threat of large-scale war. If the US believes that Russia fiddled with its national elections, and Nato believes that Moscow is trying to unseat Angela Merkel by pumping up public sentiment against refugees, hostilities in the future cannot be ruled out. Libraries and other repositories of culture and knowledge are among the first casualties of conflict. Etexts, which exist at multiple locations, are much more difficult to wipe out. If civilisation survives the rise of uncivilised politics, as it probably will, our grandchildren will strike out for the planets. Physical books will have no place in their luggage.

Ebooks are the future because they archive the past. The world’s libraries teem with authors who were not understood in their time — Franz Kafka is the finest example — and those who are discovered in lands and languages other than their own, like James Hilton and Jorge Luis Borges. Many more lurk unsung in the world’s slush piles. The archive provides the opportunity to reappraise and recognise talent which may have gone unnoticed in its own lifetime. If it were physical, the archive would need a warehouse the size of a district, and be vulnerable to acts of God and man nevertheless. With the accumulation of knowledge and culture accelerating, the archive can only be held electronically. Over time, that will become the most important function of the ebook.

