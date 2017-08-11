South Side Stories: Winners of DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017

Three of the 13 winners of DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017. Three of the 13 winners of DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017.

The long list for the coveted DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017 was announced by writer, publisher and chair of the jury panel, Ritu Menon, at Delhi's Oxford Bookstore on Thursday. The list comprises 13 novels, written by authors of four nationalities. It includes seven writers from India, three from Pakistan, two from Sri Lanka and one American writer based in India. Some of the books that have made it to the list include Aravind Adiga's Selection Day (pictured), Karan Mahajan's The Associations of Small Bombs, Perumal Murugan's Pyre (pictured), Pakistani author Omar Shahid Hamid's The Party Worker, Anuk Arudpragasam's The Story of a Brief Marriage, Anjali Joseph's The Living, Ashok Ferrey's The Ceaseless Chatter of Demons (pictured), among others. The prize is worth US $25,000 and is open to authors writing about South Asia and its people.

Past winners of the DSC Prize include HM Naqvi of Pakistan, Shehan Karunatilaka of Sri Lanka, Jeet Thayil and Cyrus Mistry from India. Jhumpa Lahiri won it in 2015 for The Lowland. Last year, the winner of the prize was Anuradha Roy for her book Sleeping on Jupiter.

The jury for the prize includes screenwriter Steven Bernstein, Oxford University Professor Emeritus of English, Valentine Cunningham, University of Peradeniya’s English professor, Senath Walter Perera and journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

