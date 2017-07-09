For a Rainy Day: Six poets on looking at clouds from both sides

Monsoon, rain have always been an essential part of astistes imaginations and creations. (Source: Thinkstock images) Monsoon, rain have always been an essential part of astistes imaginations and creations. (Source: Thinkstock images)

August, The Year After

I should be in Sri Lanka now

but I am not, caught instead

inside the throat of a rainstorm

in a large village to the north.

My grandfather sleeping in the

Colombo house with the second

to last fifth of my grandmother’s

ashes. The last house she walked in.

When the day breaks, he will leave

for Kathirgamam. Daylight in that

country shaped like a tear, origin of

love, resting place of serendipity.

I wake to the bed trembling. Tonight,

islands other than my heart are equally

seismic. The rain ceases; the fear of water

sets in. The coast puckers against it. And

my grandmother, she whose remains

will bless the flood of five rivers,

will continue to walk, the sound of her

bangles in the hallways of every building

I will lay my head in, waking me on

nights of rain as if to say, look.

The stars are for you. The lightning, for you.

Whatever the morning brings, know this,

See how much, how much we love you.

– Sharanya Manivannan

Sharanya Manivannan is the author of the award-winning short story collection, The High Priestess Never Marries. Her next book of poems will be out later this year.

No Rain, Junaid

No rain, Junaid, will fill

this empty cup of grief-thirst,

even though this is more June rain

than we want,

and elsewhere, boys like you,

with other names,

live and float paper boats,

and scavenge for fish

in unlikely, sudden street-pools,

food on their mind all the time.

– K. Srilata

K. Srilata is a poet, fiction writer and professor of English at IIT Madras.

A First Monsoon Again

(Mumbai, July 2016)

At first

it’s nostalgia —

a downpour of kisses

under a weeping umbrella,

a euphoria

of gulmohur,

an eternity

of adrak chai,

every moment

the memory of a previous one

when the skies were crazier,

love purer,

life simpler,

when the heart turned Malabar,

the spirit Arabian,

desire Coromandel,

laughter more Gene Kelly

and words like baarish

and mazhai

were headier,

truer.

The first rains

are always

this plagiarism of yearning,

every moment

an echo of another

and then another —

the thunder the roar

of an outlawed god

whose hair is a foaming green river

through which seahorse

and minnow dart deliriously

around a crescent moon,

and every dark cloud a courier

from a classical past,

and longing

a rising fever of loam

and thirst for a man whose voice

is blue ash and oatmeal

(with a twist

of Gulzar).

It takes

a long time

to arrive

at this Tuesday at elevenness

when we open our windows

to the outrage,

the impossible nowness,

the gasp,

the rawness,

the sock in the chest,

the newness,

the raving psychosis,

the brazen never beforeness

and say the word,

our voices alight

with unguarded wonder

and a kind

of ancient terror:

‘Monsoon.’

– Arundhathi Subramaniam

Arundhathi Subramaniam is the award-winning author of eleven books of poetry and prose.

Tree Line

i. m. Stan Brakhage (1933-2003)

tree rings

an absent biography

litmus of lost events

a perch to gather

the rain’s drumbeats

to begin again

a sentence in dusty green

snow sutra of chained wheels

on the salt road

summer japa of crickets announcing

a delay in nightfall

song snagged in a flayed tree

its words rustling in a fugitive wind

marking the quay

from which the sun boat sails

to begin again

to lose your way

– Ranjit Hoskote

Ranjit Hoskote is the author of Central Time, Vanishing Acts, and I, Lalla: The Poems of Lal Ded.

[This poem will appear in Ranjit Hoskote’s forthcoming book of poems, Jonahwhale, to be published by Penguin in 2018]

Celebrating Rain

We have gathered here today

to curate the rain,

record its falling. We have gathered

to hold the season

like a cool veil

over our scorching days.

But think also, for a moment

of those who stand below the gathering clouds.

History is nothing

if not the telling of it;

if nobody speaks of remarkable things

who will know

about torn lands where the rains

do not fall at this time,

where the skies only hurl

dark things

and where nothing quenches

the thirst of bones.

Who will know, if we do not speak,

that in the time when swings ought to be draped

with flowers and trees brought to life

by the touch of a foot,

the only thing that blooms fiercely

is the blood of those

who did not ask for the battle

to be brought into their homes

while they lay asleep,

moving imperceptibly

from sleep to death

in the way that the clouds

leach into the air and

make it heavy with the weight

of water, make it sharp

with pain.

Many things rain down upon us

but perhaps all things

cannot be celebrated, even in season.

– Sridala Swami

Hyderabad-based Sridala Swami has two poetry collections to her name: A Reluctant Survivor [Sahitya Akademi] and Escape Artist [Aleph Book Co.]

Rain

Wearing the rain

I want your hands to meander

over soused me: come stroke

this breath, those drops yet to fall

In an infinity loop your absent

beauty chars — fuelling craving

till each inch of skin is

scorch, dew, hymn to you

Soot petals shower in slow motion

Pores smolder through downpour

I crouch

waiting for your scent

to condense, your waltz on water

to end, waiting

for you to thrust

me into another

hunger lit by lightning

forked

Prayers string the heart to heaven

— in climbing gossamer glister —

soaking the thunder with whispers:

Claim me. Pour bliss in every orifice.

Make me a monk, make

my body a begging bowl that brims

over the horizon for you

Language evaporates here.

– Priya Sarukkai Chabria

Priya Sarukkai Chabria is a poet, writer and translator. She edits Poetry at Sangam.

