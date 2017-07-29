Greenlight by Kalpana Swaminathan. Greenlight by Kalpana Swaminathan.

Title: Greenlight

Author: Kalpana Swaminathan

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 196

Price: Rs 350

In one of the urban slums of south Mumbai that service the city’s moneyed and influential, little girls go missing, fetching up later in the neighbourhood, wrapped in newspapers, dead and mutilated. By the time retired police officer-turned private investigator Lalli comes to the case, the serial murders have left the police befuddled. The only clues are the fast-evaporating scent of kanaka and a doll found among the belongings of a victims.

Swaminathan’s grisly Greenlight is a dark tale of moral depravity that dissolves ethical boundaries in one fell swoop. It raises questions about the thin line between gullibility and culpability, about cyber security and the importance of mainstreaming mental health issues. But, more than anything else, it speaks of the gradual dissolution of the sense of community in India’s metropolises.

The only thing that was distracting was the profusion of typos in the book. Misspelling the name of a victim in the very first page of a book can be an oversight, peppering a book with spelling errors at regular intervals is simply sloppy editing.

