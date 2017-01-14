Shelf life: The ghost of yesterday

Another Partition is fairly impossible, but in a country ridiculously devoted to strong men and women who want to run our lives for us, another Emergency is not beyond belief. Another Partition is fairly impossible, but in a country ridiculously devoted to strong men and women who want to run our lives for us, another Emergency is not beyond belief.

Book: The Emergency: An Unpopular History

Author: Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Publication: Har-Anand Publications

Pages: 178

Price: Rs 495

This book was finished too late for the 40th anniversary of the Emergency, but is timely nevertheless, appearing in the midst of talk of an “undeclared emergency”. It focuses tightly on the working of the Parliament in that period, and the arguments between the Congress and the Opposition, including dramatic battles like the one over VC Shukla’s bill to repeal the Parliamentary Proceedings Act and deny the press access to Parliament.

Particularly interesting are the general and railway budgets of the 70s, which suggest that in part, the Emergency was a reaction to an economic downturn. The failure to convey electoral deliverables like roti, kapda, makaan, internet and growth do seem to move hearts and minds rather violently in high places. The demonisation of those against the motion will remind readers of contemporary times.

The book also offers parallels in political psychology. This is precisely why Emergency books remain interesting, while Partition books have begun to pall. Another Partition is fairly impossible, but in a country ridiculously devoted to strong men and women who want to run our lives for us, another Emergency is not beyond belief. It is useful to re-acquaint oneself with the lineaments of the beast.