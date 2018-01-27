Capital’s Own

Citizen Delhi: My Times,

My Life

Sheila Dikshit

Bloomsbury India

186 pages

Rs 499 Citizen Delhi: My Times,My LifeSheila DikshitBloomsbury India186 pagesRs 499

An extract: “The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi had shattered the party’s morale. I felt personally bereft; he had been the one whose one phone call had brought me into electoral politics, who had reposed confidence in me. The way ahead did not look very clear.

The elections were halted till mid-June. The first phase of the election, in 211 constituencies, were completed on 20 May, just a day before the assassination. As the party readied to start its campaign for the election phases in June, however, I decided to do my bit by helping out in the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, accompanying Narasimha Rao to Kannauj, Unnao and Kanpur. I could not help compare the campaigning styles of Rajiv and Narasimha Rao. Rajiv had been a dynamic leader who connected with the people. In contrast, Rao was remote. During the entire campaign, people would come up to us remembering the last time Rajiv had been there. He was remembered and his absence was a palpable presence.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 232 seats (the final tally being two 244 out of 545 seats). While it registered an increase of forty-odd seats over its 1989 tally, it was still short of a majority. The voter turnout, about fifty-three per cent, was low too; in fact, among the lowest in Lok Sabha elections until then. On 21 June 1991, as P.V. Narasimha Rao was sworn in as the Prime Minister of a minority government, it heralded yet another turn in the long journey of the Indian National Congress. In 1992, Narasimha Rao assumed charge as president of the party as well […]

What happened is well known. On 6 December 1992, the Babri Masjid was razed to the ground by Hindutva forces, setting a new low in Indian politics. The state government, more so the Union Government, had literally been reduced to becoming mere bystanders. The Prime Minister, a well-read man interested in intellectual pursuits, had failed the acid test.

As the 1996 elections neared, I was asked by the Tiwari Congress to contest the Lok Sabha election from Unnao. I was at the horns of a dilemma—not wanting to contest the election, but reluctant to refuse because it would seem as if I was running away when I was needed. Besides, Unnao was Dadda’s [her father-in-law Uma Shankar Dikshit’s] native place as well. Unmindful of my family’s protestations, I agreed to the proposal.

We were hamstrung from the word go. As a breakaway group, there weren’t substantial resources to go around, and the only symbol we were able to get was of a woman offering flowers in a devotional pose! I went into battle braving many odds and sure enough came a cropper. The 1996 election resulted in a hung Lok Sabha, with the Congress managing only 112 seats. Eventually, a coalition government, the United Front government, gained centre stage […]

Just as her husband had changed the trajectory of my life with one phone call in November 1984, Mrs Sonia Gandhi did likewise in 1998. She called me around midnight and asked me to contest the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Although I mumbled that I was not familiar with East Delhi, I said I would do it. And that was it. The fact that she had asked me to do so was proof that she was getting into politics, and that made me happy.

The East Delhi constituency, comprising twenty MLA constituencies and stretching from Narela to Jamia Millia, was huge. It was the second largest constituency in the country at the time—Outer Delhi was the largest—with about twenty-three lakh voters. The constituency had been H.K.L. Bhagat’s electoral base until then. After filing the nominations at the last moment, I had two weeks left to campaign.

I do not know whether it was because I had been with the Tiwari Congress, but the fact was that I was not given any election funds by the Congress establishment. I was reduced to the bare basics […]

Mr Bhagat, the outgoing MP, would stand on the podium and praise me, but off-stage I could hear him tell the workers not to be helpful to me, or else! We had been ministerial colleagues in the Rajiv Gandhi government. It was awkward for him to be openly going against me; hence he chose to do so surreptitiously. That is the nature of politics for people who are visceral about their political interests.

I saw it differently. For me politics is trying to make the most of possibilities in terms of the work that can be accomplished—and then going to the people on its strength. The machinations that make up a huge chunk of politics have never interested me, nor have I ever employed such tactics. In some quarters this could be considered a drawback.

As I had expected, I lost the election. However, I was pleasantly surprised that my margin of defeat was about 45,000, quite small for a Lok Sabha constituency that was the second largest in the country. I had a vote share of around forty-four per cent as against the winning candidate’s forty-eight per cent. This was encouraging, it meant that voters had responded to me considerably and positively.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App