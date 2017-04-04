Salman Khan to launch Asha Parekh’s biography ‘The Hit Girl’ this month

‘The Hit Girl’ – which will focus mainly on the evergreen beauty’s ups and downs in her career and personal life – will be launched by Salman Khan in Mumbai on April 10. ‘The Hit Girl’ – which will focus mainly on the evergreen beauty’s ups and downs in her career and personal life – will be launched by Salman Khan in Mumbai on April 10.

Earlier this year, Karan Johar’s much-anticipated memoir ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ created waves in the country. Bollywood buffs happily lapped up what one of the biggest directors of today’s time had to offer in his book – which was hailed as honest, decisive and compelling. It revealed the other side of Bollywood’s pomp and gaiety. Taking a similar route now is yesteryear’s female superstar Asha Parekh, divulging all about her life and times to celebrated film critic and author Khalid Mohamed, who has penned the book.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar: A somewhat silly boy (book review)

According to reports, the ‘The Hit Girl’ – which will focus mainly on the evergreen beauty’s ups and downs in her career and personal life – will be launched by Salman Khan in Mumbai on April 10. The actor has also written the foreword in the book, which has been published by Om Books, as Parekh shares a great bond with Khan and his family and is a regular at most family functions.

Book cover of ‘The Hit Girl’. Book cover of ‘The Hit Girl’.

“This is something I wanted to do but hadn’t gotten down to doing for a very long time. My good friend journalist Khalid Mohamed, whom I’ve known for years, helped me to do it. I hope the book is liked,” said Parekh.

According to Times of India, Mohamed says, “Asha Parekh was the trade’s delight. She gave a round of hits all through the ’60s and early ’70s. She was a great actor, and an excellent dancer, both western and India. Then, this JB Petit girl went on to head many film bodies, including the Censor Board.”

The pioneer of batwing eyelids and shimmying hips isn’t the only B-Town celeb to have received the honour. Rekha too had a biography titled ‘Rekha: The Untold Story’ to her name. Rishi Kapoor also came up with an autobiography called ‘Khullam Khulla’. Looks like celebrities are opening up and making their stories known to the world.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd