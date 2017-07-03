Rohinton Mistry turns 65: Here are some of the author’s most enduring quotes

Rohinton Ministry uses words to create a forgotten world. (Source: File Photo/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Rohinton Ministry uses words to create a forgotten world. (Source: File Photo/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Related News Decoded: The motivation behind posting motivational quotes on social media

A look at the life lessons and inspirations Bipasha Basu swears by Ten life lessons by Baapu on Gandhi Jayanti In the vast pool of Indian writers writing in English, Rohinton Mistry occupies an unique space. The Indian-born Canadian author is renowned yet reticent. His oeuvre is rich in depth but is not staggeringly expansive. The author who was born on July 3, 1952, has, till date, written three novels and one collection of short stories, apart from few stray stories written for different journals. Mistry, through his works, assiduously traces the forgotten world of the Parsi community, and documents their daily life and chores. The world created by him is deeply steeped in nostalgia, yet they do not read dated. A Fine Balance, published in 1995 remains one of his most acclaimed works.

As the author turns 65, we look at his most relevant and enduring quotes.

* “The human face has limited space. If you fill it with laughter there will be no room for crying.”

– A Fine Balance

* “Flirting with madness was one thing; when madness started flirting back, it was time to call the whole thing off.”

– A Fine Balance

* “Everyone underestimates their own life. Funny thing is, in the end, all our stories…they’re the same… Only the details are different. ”

– Family Matters

* “Distance was a dangerous thing, she knew. Distance changed people.”

– A Fine Balance

* “If there was an abundance of misery in the world, there was also sufficient joy, yes – as long as one knew where to look for it.”

– A Fine Balance

* “Money can buy the necessary police order. Justice is sold to the highest bidder”

– A Fine Balance

* “Where humans are concerned, the only emotion that made sense was wonder, at their ability to endure.”

– A Fine Balance

* “Birth and death – what could be more monstrous than that? We like to deceive ourselves and call it wondrous and beautiful and majestic, but it’s freakish, let’s face it.”

– A Fine Balance

* “The heart has its reasons which reason knows nothing of.”

– Family Matters

* “Democracy is a see-saw between complete chaos and tolerable confusion”

– A Fine Balance

* “If you ignore little things, they become big problems.”

– Family Matters

* “Please always remember, the secret of survival is to embrace change, and to adapt. To quote, “All things fall and are built again, and those that build them are gay.”

– A Fine Balance

* “The lives of the poor are rich in symbols.”

– A Fine Balance

* “He who spits paan at the ceiling only blinds himself.”

– A Fine Balance

* “When a culture vanishes, humanity is the loser.”

– Family Matters

