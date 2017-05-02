‘Research was extensive, as there were many layers in relationship of Ruttie and Jinnah’

“IT took me close to five years to write the book, the one I thought would be finalised in a year. The research was extensive, as there were many layers in the relationship of Ruttie and Jinnah. I have looked at the mystery that their marriage. Jinnah was a very private man, who discouraged personal talk about himself and what we have are only political biographies and no personal accounts, one of the major reasons for writing Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage That Shook India,” said author Sheela Reddy at the launch of the book in Chandigarh on Monday.

Released by Manpreet Badal in the evening at the Punjab Arts Council, Reddy said the book would be for many an insight into politics, history and of course, the love between Ruttie and Jinnah. A successful barrister and a prominent name in the Indian Nationalist Movement, Jinnah at 40, fell in love with the 16-year-old daughter of his friend Dinsahw Petit, a prominent Parsi mill owner.

When Ruttie turned 18, they decided to get married and received only opposition and ostracization from one

and all. Jinnah’s private personality, the political events of the time, took a toll on their marriage.

Ruttie died at 29, leaving behind her daughter Dina, and husband, who never married again. “Letters of Ruttie to her friends, accounts of contemporaries on their marriage, first-person accounts, I researched in Delhi, Mumbai and Karachi to look at the varied aspects of their personalities and bring it to life,” said Reddy.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now