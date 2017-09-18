Rare ‘Mein Kampf’ copy signed by Hitler auctioned for $13,000

A copy of ‘Mein Kampf’ bearing Hitler’s signature was auctioned in the US. (Source: File Picture) A copy of ‘Mein Kampf’ bearing Hitler’s signature was auctioned in the US. (Source: File Picture)

A rare, personally signed copy of German dictator Adolf Hitler’s autobiography ‘Mein Kampf’ has been sold for $13,000 (around Rs84,000) at an auction in the US. The front flyleaf of the book is boldly inscribed and signed by Hitler with the words: “Only in battle will the nobleman survive! Adolf Hitler on 18/August 1930”.

The book has a blue cloth covering with the gilt National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) emblem on it and gilt title on the spine. It was originally expected to sell for $20,000. “Signed copies of “Mein Kampf” are difficult enough to obtain, copies with such a signed quote are only very rarely seen,” the auction house said.

The day he signed the book, Hitler was giving a speech in Cologne, Germany, wherein he was promoting the NSDAP. According to Alexander Historical Auctions in the US, Hitler was there to support the candidates for the upcoming September 14 national elections.

Back in July this year, four paintings by the German leader – with his signature – was also put up for auction. According to PTI, the signed paintings included a village street scene, an Alpine bouquet with edelweiss, a scene depicting the town gate at Durnstein in Hitler’s native region in Austria and a still life showing a clock, fruit and flowers. The four artworks all bear the signature ‘A Hitler’. Hitler is estimated to have created between 2,000 and 3,000 drawings, watercolours and oil paintings in his lifetime.

