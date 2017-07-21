Potterheads rejoice! Two new Harry Potter books are coming this October

The two new publications will include unseen sketches and manuscript pages from JK Rowling along with magical illustrations from Jim Kay and artifacts from the archives at the British Library. (Source: Pixabay) The two new publications will include unseen sketches and manuscript pages from JK Rowling along with magical illustrations from Jim Kay and artifacts from the archives at the British Library. (Source: Pixabay)

Two decades have passed, but there is no dearth of excitement or loyalty among Harry Potter fans. Muggles have been re-reading and re-watching their favourite books and films just to experience some Hogwarts magic. But those days are gone, dust off your cauldrons as not one but TWO new Harry Potter books are all set to release this October! Yes, we get your excitement.

The new books from the wizarding world come six years after the final film and ten years after the publication of the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

But before Potterheads are too ecstatic, let’s make a few things clear. The two new additions will technically not be an addition to the magnificent series, rather it will provide an insight to the Hogwarts world. And most importantly, neither has JK Rowling penned them down nor three protagonists Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley will feature in them.

So, wondering why this is a good news? Well, because it will transport every muggle into their dreamland and offer them details of the magic world.

People buying Harry Potter books. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) People buying Harry Potter books. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The first book is called ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic — The Book of the Exhibition’. It will give fans a chance to know the curriculum studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry including Potions, Herbology, Astronomy and Care of Magical Creatures!

The second book, ‘Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic’ will deal with mystical subjects including alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

Guests try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village. (Source: Reuters file photo) Guests try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village. (Source: Reuters file photo)

In addition, the two new publications will include unseen sketches and manuscript pages from JK Rowling along with magical illustrations from Jim Kay and artifacts from the archives at the British Library. “The ultimate gift for Harry Potter fans, curious minds, big imaginations, bibliophiles and readers around the world,” the website said about the books. The website also added the ‘Harry Potter — A History of Magic’ is the “official book” of the library’s exhibition, and what officials called a “collaboration between Bloomsbury, J.K. Rowling and the brilliant curators of the British Library.”

The books will be released as part of The British Library’s Harry Potter exhibition, ‘A History of Magic,’ which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the super hit series. June 26, 2017, marked 20 years since the first of the Harry Potter books were released.

Last year, Rowling had released three collections of short stories taking Potter nerds deeper into the “dark side” of the Harry Potter world. Rowling revealed intricate details about several characters’ lives in the three ebooks, available through her website Pottermore. The ebooks were released after Rowling said the eighth instalment, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was the last story about Potter in the world’s most loved series.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd