Poetry is my statement to life: Gulzar

Gulzar is a renowned poet and Bollywood lyricist. Gulzar is a renowned poet and Bollywood lyricist.

Noted poet and Bollywood lyricist Gulzar says writing lyrics is his profession, but writing poetry is his statement to life.

“Lyrics is commissioned work, it is my profession. But poetry is my statement to life. Something that I feel, I know, something that I have acquired from life, that is my statement, my poetry,” said Gulzar.

He expressed his views during a student-media interaction at the Whistling Woods academy here on Thursday.

“Film depends on something. It is like a job or work, something that I’ve asked to do with perfection. For some particular situation, in a particular story, for some character. Here (for poetry) it depends on your (Gulzar’s) hard work on that character.”

To this, filmmaker Subhash Ghai added: “We want to create drama society, poetry society, because poetry is so important. It uplifts your character…Children must learn poetry. It should be introduced as subject in school and colleges.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now