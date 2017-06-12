Poet, essayist Haraprasad Das gets Kalinga Literary Award

Haraprasad Das has 12 works of poetry, four of prose, three translations and one piece of fiction to his credit. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Haraprasad Das has 12 works of poetry, four of prose, three translations and one piece of fiction to his credit. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Legendary Odiya poet, essayist and columnist Haraprasad Das was conferred with the covetous Kalinga Literary Award on June 11 for his work and contribution to literature at the fourth edition of Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF). Das had also received the prestigious Moortidevi Award in 2013 for his book ‘Vamsha’ — a recreation of Mahabharata in the new idiom of contemporary poetry. He has published various genres to his credit, which include two works on development.

The 71-year-old has 12 works of poetry, four of prose, three translations and ‘Adhunikatara Samakala’ ( a work of fiction) to his credit. A versatile artiste, Das is also known for acting in movies like Agun and Sampati, which were released in the late 1990s. He retired from civil services after more than four decades of experience.

Focusing on literature for peace and harmony, the three-day KLF was inaugurated on June 10 by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an eminent poet and Padma Vibhusan awardee Sitakant Mahapatra and renowned poet Ramakanta Rath.

This year, the KLF introduced two new awards — the Kalinga International Literary Award, which was received by Anand Neelakantan for his contribution towards literature, and the Kalinga Karubaki Award, which was given to Paramita Satpathy for her contribution to Odia poetry, as reported by the IANS.

On the first day of the KLF, 10 books were released and eminent poets recited their poems.

