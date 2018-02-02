Cover of PM Narendra Modi’s book for students on dealing with exam stress released

The cover of PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’ has been released. (Source: Exam warrior/Twitter) The cover of PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’ has been released. (Source: Exam warrior/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book for students that will help them deal with the stress and anxiety they face during the examination season. According to PTI, the cover of the book Exam Warriors is out and the book itself will be launched on February 3, 2018. It will be made available in multiple languages for students preparing and appearing for examinations.

In the wake of the good response to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi decided to compile the discussions, complementing them with some unique new insights and anecdotes, in the form of a book. According to the publishers, Modi hopes to become a friend of the students, supporting them as they sit for their examinations.

The book will cover several aspects that students can relate to, especially with regards to the crucial class X and XII examinations.

Check out the cover picture here.

According to a press release by Penguin Random House, the prime minister addresses fundamental issues like how to overcome exam stress, how to maintain one’s calm and composure while the exams are going on and how to optimally make use of one’s time and energy after the exams are over. The tone and tenor of the book has been kept as informal and flows like a conversation. The book emphasises on prioritising knowledge than obtaining marks and states why it is important to learn how to take responsibility of the nation’s future.

“I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow,” PRH’s press release quoted Modi.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd