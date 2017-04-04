Piyush Goyal launches self-help book

Union Minuster Piyush Goyal. (File Photo) Union Minuster Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

Union Minister of Power, Coal and New and Renewable Energy, Piyush Goyal has launched a self-helpbook on establishing a credible business and making profit.

Titled “The Entrepreneur’s Guidebook,” (Norton Press/pp 120/Rs 295) the book is authored by Suresh Bharwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Jetking Infotrain Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said, “We are now living in the age of the entrepreneur. Never before in human history has so much importance been placed on an individual’s capacity to generate ideas and be enterprising.

“Businesses and start-ups are mushrooming around the country. But of course, being a successful entrepreneur involves a lot more than just having a good idea in place. This book must be on the shelf of every person who has had an inkling to be an entrepreneur”.

The book was launched here on Monday evening.

“Whatever the sector and whatever the specialisation, it is important to find ways to work better. Using reinforcement techniques, we can ensure that the entrepreneurs of tomorrow are well-equipped with the required skills to run a successful business,” author Suresh Bharwani said.

The book is available on all leading e-commerce websites, including Flipkart, Infibeam, Bookadda and Amazon, among others.

