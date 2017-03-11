PaperBackers: The plot thickens

In the end, love is made between the right people and revenge is had for the right reasons. In the end, love is made between the right people and revenge is had for the right reasons.

Book: Shot, Down

Author: Vivek Rao

Publisher: Hachette India

Pages: 352

Price: Rs 399

By way of an introduction to the author of Shot, Down, we are told: “This is his first book, though there are several more rattling around in that unstable brain of his.” One is tempted to believe the stability bit. A former corporate banker (what else but), Vivek Rao’s book is a painfully protracted tale about two brothers who find themselves at the centre of a Pakistani terrorist conspiracy.

Shot is a super-smart techie bumped off by baddies early on because he stumbles onto things he must not know. The book follows his brother, Ajay, as he tries to get to the bottom of things. High-profile hackers, a company trying to sell surveillance cameras, and bomb blasts in Mumbai all make the cut as tired tropes. The few female characters in the book seem to exist as add-ons that the male characters end up having sex with. There’s a hot secretary called Diane, ’nuff said. If you thought the word “hot” shouldn’t be part of a review, wait till you read the book. In the end, love is made between the right people and revenge is had for the right reasons.