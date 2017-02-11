PaperBackers: Hunger Games

In any case, reading this book is no different than watching a Michael Bay film. In any case, reading this book is no different than watching a Michael Bay film.

Book: The Four Legendary Kingdoms

Author: Matthew Reilly

Publication: Hachette

Pages: 417

Price: Rs 499

After visiting the Seven Ancient Wonders (2005), picking up The Six Sacred Stones (2007) and battling The Five Greatest Warriors (2009), bestselling author Mathew Reilly gets his protagonist Jack West Jr to return to rule the The Four Legendary Kingdoms. Ok, not really.

What does happen is that the former special forces operative-turned-archaeologist wakes up in an arena, with no idea of how he got there. West is among 16 poor schlubs — deadly fighters and assassins who have to fight each other for survival in an ancient Gaming ritual that predates most written history. Of course, a battle such as this will have only one winner.

In such a combat, all Jack has is his courage, wit and special forces training to take out the competition, avoid literal pitfalls in labyrinthine mazes, and unravel the mysteries of the four legendary kingdoms. He also has an explosive bionic arm which, as you can imagine, comes in handy (pun unintended).

In any case, reading this book is no different than watching a Michael Bay film. There are a lot of fancy explosions, hi-tech knick-knacks, superbly choreographed fights and chases and a complete and utter lack of discernible logic in the plot. Somebody give Reilly a Hollywood screenplay already.