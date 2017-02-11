PaperBackers: Back to the past

The penny drops (as did the bomb) and Yasmine returns to her ghetto in Sweden to find answers. The penny drops (as did the bomb) and Yasmine returns to her ghetto in Sweden to find answers.

Book: The Brother

Author: Joakim Zander

Publication: Head of Zeus

Pages: 423

Price: Rs 499

After Fadi and his friends steal some electronic goods from their neighbourhood in Bergort, Stockholm, the jig is up. Before the inevitable happens (they all get killed), Yasmine, Fadi’s older sister, assumes responsibility for the theft and disappears in to the night, keeping her promise of always protecting him. This, of course, means abandoning him in the Stockholm slums, but then, you can’t have everything.

Five years later, she’s in New York when she hears something that shatters her world — Fadi, now a battle hardened ISIS fighter has been killed in Syria by a US drone-strike. The penny drops (as did the bomb) and Yasmine returns to her ghetto in Sweden to find answers.

But Bergort has changed. It is now a hotbed for communal unrest and rioting. Dealing with former friends and new allies, Yasmine struggles to reconstruct her brother’s journey from the sweet-natured ne’er-do-well young man to the CIA’s most wanted. Soon, a mail from her mother, containing a picture of a man bearing a striking resemblance to Fadi, arrives. It convinces Yasmine that he’s still alive. Joakim Zander’s The Brother is taut with suspense and action, with plots straight out of WikiLeaks. If you want a racy airport read, look no further.