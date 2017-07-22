Paper Backers: Who Moved My Book?

Enter Mercer Mann, a pretty and debt-ridden young novelist. Will she be the bait or is Cable not the man behind the heist after all? Enter Mercer Mann, a pretty and debt-ridden young novelist. Will she be the bait or is Cable not the man behind the heist after all?

Book: Camino island

Author: John Grisham

Publication: Hodder & Stoughton

Pages: 400

Price: Rs 399

In the flaky firmament of “bestsellers” and “pacy reads”, John Grisham has arguably been as steady as the northern star, when it comes to legal thrillers. Now he’s back with Camino Island, his latest. But get this: Camino Island’s intrigue unspools in a Florida beach town and the core premise revolves around rare books.

A departure from the usual lawyer-setting, Grisham’s book remains taut as ever right from the get-go: the story starts with an incredible heist at Princeton University’s Firestone Library — original manuscripts of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s works such as The Great Gatsby and Tender Is the Night are stolen.The FBI gets on board. A security firm, working for Princeton’s insurance company, thinks it has a lead in an obvious target: an eminent bookstore owner named Bruce Cable with a shady history and a penchant for philandering like his life depended on it. But they need an insider. Enter Mercer Mann, a pretty and debt-ridden young novelist. Will she be the bait or is Cable not the man behind the heist after all?

Read this to find out. Grisham’s still got the goods.

