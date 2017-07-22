Paper Backers: Love Fool

There’s a dash of jealousy in the form of a psychotic ex-fiance of Pakhi. But it’s never clear what the two protagonists really like in each other except her “ample” assets, and his “ponytail”. There’s a dash of jealousy in the form of a psychotic ex-fiance of Pakhi. But it’s never clear what the two protagonists really like in each other except her “ample” assets, and his “ponytail”.

Book: Served with love

Author: Priyanka Menon

Publication: Harper Collins

Pages: 165

Price: Rs 199

Served with Love is a typical, I-hate-you-at-first-sight-then fall-in-endless-love story. Set in the kitchen of a plush hotel, the story involves Pakhi, an able sous chef and Abhimanyu Dev, another equally able chief chef — but he’s also a hard taskmaster and the owner of the hotel chain. He’s dated a lot of supermodels but has never committed to anyone. And Pakhi has put her life on hold for her three-year-old orphaned niece.Because, gendered roles y’all. But Cupid strikes anyway. Over ‘vegetable

Because, gendered roles y’all. But Cupid strikes anyway. Over ‘vegetable angaara’, ‘home-made rasmalai’ and a recipe of hot chocolate laced with chilli. Kisses are stolen between hospital visits for an ailing grandfather and Abhimanyu caring for Pakhi’s orphaned niece. There’s a dash of jealousy in the form of a psychotic ex-fiance of Pakhi. But it’s never clear what the two protagonists really like in each other except her “ample” assets, and his “ponytail”.

Plot and character development in this book are competitively cringe-making, and it’s difficult to decide which is the winner. It’s easy to see who isn’t — the reader. Read this if only you wish to expand your knowledge of fancy desserts and how a five-star kitchen functions.

