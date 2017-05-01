On the Loose: Two Fates

Bhagat’s success is infuriating, agreed. His books are unapologetically pedestrian, full of trite observations that make you cringe. (Representational) Bhagat’s success is infuriating, agreed. His books are unapologetically pedestrian, full of trite observations that make you cringe. (Representational)

India’s intelligentsia is still reeling from the news that Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone might be included in the English Literature syllabus of Delhi University (DU). Bhagat’s success is infuriating, agreed. His books are unapologetically pedestrian, full of trite observations that make you cringe. Like this gem: “The world’s most sensible person and the biggest idiot both stay within you”, from 2 States: The Story of My Marriage.

Yet, he’s sold over five million copies. Two of his books have been made into blockbuster Hindi movies, the outstanding 3 Idiots being one of them. At least, we could legitimately roll our eyes and shake our heads in bewilderment at how mediocrity flourishes while true greatness languishes undiscovered, but Bhagat has now managed to grab the ultimate validation. His work may be taught alongside all-time greats such as Agatha Christie and Louisa May Alcott. Horrifyingly, DU may become that dystopia where Little Women is the equivalent of Half Girlfriend.

Intellectual snobbery (and some cattiness) aside, those of us who have devoted our lives to careers connected to the English language know there’s nothing to be gained by flippantly dismissing a prolific writer, whose writing has made him both a millionaire and household name (while most of his far more talented contemporaries are just about scraping by). We should be analysing Bhagat more closely. If we can read a book by Elon Musk on the future of space travel, why not critically examine Bhagat’s writing, which will, in turn, shed some light on our countrymen and their literary preferences? Or is it, as one suspects, that in a time when people tailor-make their sources of information according to their tinted world views, they are no longer interested in nuance and reflection in fiction?

Reading novels is a leisure activity. After a long day at work, it can be exhausting picking up something that challenges existing narratives. So, formulaic plots thrive, comics sell and chicken soup for the (mind-numbed) soul provides a comforting predictability. Whether any of this should figure in a literature course is a whole different question.

I asked my 17-year-old niece, an English major, what she thought of learning Five Point Someone, versus, say The Canterbury Tales or the poetry of TS Eliot. She looked up from her phone for three seconds, stared and said hopefully, “It sounds easier”. I get it. Life is tough. All things being equal always choose the less painful option when available. It’s a heck of a lot easier writing an answer to the line: “Pretty girls behave best when you ignore them” (another of Bhagat’s profundities from Five Point Someone). While deciphering Chaucer’s 15th-century English: “Unnethe myghte they the statut holde”, is actual work.

The issue, however, is that for anyone genuinely interested in the English language, the classics provide invaluable perspective. And there is a very small window to fully absorb Charles Dickens and Leo Tolstoy. As a student, when you have a relatively uncluttered mind and plenty of time. As you grow older, it’s harder to summon up the concentration required to get into a book written a 100-something years ago. There are competing priorities, and Netflix. Besides being immensely readable, books such as A Tale of Two Cities or Anna Karenina document political and cultural trends of their times, and help you form original ideas of the history of the world. I just don’t see Five Point Someone doing that.

There is another argument that questions the relevance of 18th-century British fiction to an English Literature course in 2017 India. Like great art and great music, great writing has no boundaries or time-frames. You can endlessly admire an Impressionist painting or a Dali sketch, or music composed by Beethoven or Dire Straits. If the idea of literature is to decode humanity — blow the cover off what’s immediately obvious and delve into the complicated layers underneath — it shouldn’t matter if it’s set in Bareilly or Baltimore.

