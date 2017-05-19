On Ruskin Bond’s birthday, first look of ‘The Black Cat’ is out

The latest look of Ruskin’s forthcoming film ‘The Black Cat.’ (Source: Bhargava Saika/Facebook) The latest look of Ruskin’s forthcoming film ‘The Black Cat.’ (Source: Bhargava Saika/Facebook)

On Ruskin Bonds 83rd birthday on Friday, filmmaker Bhargav Saikia unveiled the first look of his forthcoming short film The Black Cat, based on a story by the celebrated author.

The film features veteran actor Tom Alter as Ruskin Bond and Shernaz Patel as Miss Bellows.

The first look shows Miss Bellows in a black dress alongside a black cat.

Saikia also has a special message for the author.

“My warmest wishes to Ruskin sir on his 83rd birthday. On behalf of the entire cast and crew of ‘The Black Cat’, I wish him good health, happiness and may he continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come. It’s a wonderful occasion to reveal the first look of the film,” Saikia said in a statement.

Talking about the story, Shernaz said: “This particular story by the master storyteller Ruskin Bond is wonderfully eerie and magical, and will definitely be enjoyed by all.”

The principal photography for The Black Cat has been completed in Uttarakhand. The film will be ready for festival screenings in late June, followed by an online release later this year.

