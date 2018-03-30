Not a Child’s Play

Nupur Dhingra Paiva Nupur Dhingra Paiva

Seven-year-old Madhur would throw violent tantrums if he did not get his way. His father shared that he was embarrassed to take his son to any social gathering as he was out of control. The parents began to blame each other — the mother was accused of being overprotective and the father for his absence. Psychologist Nupur Dhingra Paiva (pictured) suggested that reducing the distance between the father and son could improve things. And it did. Paiva recalls this in the chapter titled Fathers in her recently launched book, Love and Rage: The Inner Worlds of Children (Rs 450, Yoda Press). In another chapter, Childhood Desires, she writes about Urvashi, 8, who enacts Michelle Obama, while her father pretends to be Barack Obama. Similarly, six-year-old Arjun expresses love for his father but asks him to sleep on the floor.

The issues that Paiva addresses in the book might be rarely discussed, but she describes them as “stuff of everyday life in psychotherapy”. The concerns range from father-child relationship to early association with food, parents’ relationship with each other, child sexuality, attending school and birth of a sibling. “These things are usually not spoken about outside of the consulting room,” says Paiva. Another highlight is the chapter on nazar. “It is so significant for many women who have young children. Yet it is not acknowledged and cast aside as a superstition. I wanted to give it importance of the published word so that it is seen as an important cultural artefact,” she Paiva, a child psychologist for 15 years.

The psychologist wrote the book to communicate with the world outside of what her colleagues and she were privy to. “What comes into our consulting room is not crazy or bizarre — it is the stuff of ordinary life with ordinary conflicts, struggles and joys,” she says. Academic journals are difficult to connect with, hence the psychologist thought of adopting an anecdotal style.

Nupur Dhingra Paiva's book Love and Rage: The Inner Worlds of Children

Paiva clarifies that the book isn’t a manual on parenting. “My aim is to get the readers to reflect on their own childhood and the internal emotional experiences,” she says. For her, love and rage are not opposites. “Children’s inner worlds are wild and intense, with emotional extremes,” she adds.

In the book, the table of contents is followed by a note to the readers, that states: This book has no particular order in which it needs or demands to be read. There are no chapter numbers and your internal need can guide you. “We are always surreptitiously choosing what we want to read, how much and for how long – not really following what we are told. So I thought why not use the process of personal meaning-making in a book, which is on acknowledging personal experiences,” says Paiva.

