New Delhi World Book Fair 2018: The 8-day extravaganza begins from January 6

This year, in the New Delhi World Book Fair, more than 35 countries will be participating as publishers. (Source: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express) This year, in the New Delhi World Book Fair, more than 35 countries will be participating as publishers. (Source: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express)

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF), which has emerged as one of the most significant events in the publishing world, will be held in the Capital during January 6-14 at Pragati Maidan. The fair, organised by National Book Trust, India, promotes titles, trade, co-publication titles and – above all – the habit of reading. The fair serves as a meeting point of readers and publishers and had started in 1972 with only 200 participants. Over the years it has grown exponentially and had 886 and 800 participants as publishers in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The fair’s theme was ‘Manushi’ and had focused on writings on and by women from ancient times till the present. Considering the ramifications of climate change and in a bid to promote the same, this year the theme of the event is “Environment & Climate Change”

Scores of people, every year, make their way to the World Book Fair. The event also witnesses participation from major publishing houses all across the globe. Much like other years, there is a lot to look forward to in its 45th year and more than 35 countries will be participating. Amidst tension between India and Pakistan, only one Pakistani publisher would be participating in the event this year. The organisers, however, are hopeful that the presence of books from the neighbouring country will spread cheer among readers. Although just one Pakistani publisher would be participating in 2018 and only one stall has been taken up, the organisers are hopeful it would bring cheer among readers. Last year too, only one distributor from Pakistan had participated in the book fair.

