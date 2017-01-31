Nearly 60 per cent of children like reading for fun: Study

The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 per cent to 50 per cent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 per cent. The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 per cent to 50 per cent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 per cent.

Nearly 6 out of 10 young people ages 6-17 say they read for fun, according to a new study from Scholastic and YouGov, a percentage that has dipped slightly since a 2010 report. Fifty-eight per cent of those surveyed said they either loved reading for fun or “liked it a lot.” In 2010, 60 per cent gave similar responses. The 12-14 age group had the biggest drop, from 61 per cent to 50 per cent, while ages 15-17 improved from 50 to 54 per cent.

Among the most positive findings: 40 per cent of families say they began reading to their children when they were three months old or younger, compared to 30 per cent in 2014.

The “Harry Potter” series was a favorite choice for both kids and parents. The “Junie B Jones” books and the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series were popular, too.

Monday’s report also shows that young people prefer their books the old-fashioned way, with around two-thirds saying they only want to read on paper. Among those who did read an e-book, nearly half said they liked paper more, while only 16 per cent favored the digital format. The remainder had no preference.

The survey also showed a wide gap between the number of children’s books at home among different income levels. Households of those earning more than $100,000 averaged 127 books, nearly double those homes where income was under $35,000. Hispanic homes averaged 91 books, slightly less than the overall average of 104. African-American families averaged 67 books.