Raising Issues

The Muslims are coming… They will kill us,” shrieked five-year-old Azania, and ducked in the backseat of her car, when she saw a bunch of men — dressed in white kurta pyjamas — coming out of a mosque after offering the Friday Jamaat prayer. Azania was on her way to Aligarh to meet her grandparents. The parents — both working professionals — were bemused at their daughter’s reaction. She had been taught about Allah, but she did not yet know that only Muslims believed in Allah.

“Azania’s parents’ first reaction had been amusement at the irony of a Muslim child cowering in fear of Muslims,” writes Nazia Erum in her book Mothering a Muslim (Juggernaut Books), which has accounts of many such Azanias, Sameers and Saads, who were targets of religious bigotry and hate because of their identity. The idea of this book took germ when Erum became a mother to Myra, who is now three years old. “At that time, in 2014, I realised that the national dialogue on being a Muslim was in a new phase — for the first time the community was no longer a king maker or a dependable vote bank. And it was a given that a certain government was coming into power — it was impossible to dissociate oneself from the feeling of paralysing fear that was in the air. There were WhatsApp forwards about what the Muslim community should do now, which meant that there was a problem. Of course, at that time we did not know what the coming five years would be like,” says Nazia Erum, 30, as we meet her at her Noida residence.

Having spent her formative years in Assam, Erum first felt being ‘the other’ when she moved to Delhi in 2005. “Assam in the ’90s was still very cut off from the rest of India, and it was super secular. I was away from my extended family and had no Muslim friends. This changed when I came to Delhi for higher studies,” says Erum, adding that she would often hear remarks that hinted at her religious identity. A former communications consultant with The Global Fund, and now running a fashion line called The Luxury Label, Erum adds how motherhood also led her to ask questions on how a Muslim mother perhaps deals with parenting differently. “When I had my child, I did not think of myself as being different from other millennial mothers, but I realised I was also a Muslim millennial mother. I wanted to know how being a Muslim mother was different from any other religious counterpart,” says Erum.

Over a span of two years, Erum interviewed 148 families across India, about 100 in Gurugram, Noida and south Delhi. The book presents the findings in succinct, readable format, without pointing fingers. There are narratives from children ranging from five to 15, and their families. A-six-year-old was hit by another for being Muslim. Another was called a Pakistani. There is an exchange between two six-year-old students, where one asks the other, “Tum Musalman ho?” And the reply comes: “Yes, I am a Muslim. Main non veg khata hun, par main beef nahin khata.” Erum states, “I don’t know whether to laugh or be scared. Eighty five per cent of the families I met had been at the receiving end of some form of bullying and religious bigotry. We, as parents, should be very concerned — I am more concerned about the six-year-old who is ready to hit another six-year-old because he belongs to a certain community. What is that child listening to at home?”

The book also takes on the community in equal measure. Erum addresses the “haraam police” — a term coined by her — the self-anointed guardians of faith. “We have the world at large calling you out for being a Muslim. And then you have these guardians who tell you that you are not Muslim enough. Where does the child go? It’s like how we have to wear our nationalism on our sleeves, we have to wear Islam on our sleeves within the community,” writes Erum. She adds how, possibly, elders in the Muslim community have begun to accept bigotry. “I would go and ask parents about incidents and they would vehemently deny there were any. But there would be an outpouring of stories from children. Parents would be surprised and ask, ‘why didn’t you not tell us’. I think the elders have rationalised and internalised this hate,” says she.

