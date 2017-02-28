Memorial on Mahasweta Devi to come up in Kolkata

The memorial will house her belongings, books, and other materials used by her. (Source: File photo) The memorial will house her belongings, books, and other materials used by her. (Source: File photo)

A memorial to Magsaysay award winning late author and social activist Mahasweta Devi will be set up at her residence in Rajdanga here, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Monday.

“The memorial is ready. The memorial will house her belongings, books, and other materials used by her,” Banerjee said during an informal interaction with mediapersons at Eco Park.

Jnanpith awardee Mahasweta Devi, who crusaded for the rights of tribals and the marginalised throughout her life, died on July 28 last year.

Banerjee also said the state government would establish memorials for famed journalists Barun Sengupta, Gour Kishore Ghosh and Amitabha Chowdhury.

The government also had plans to rename roads after the three journalists.

A road close to the office of the Bartaman newspaper on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass founded by Sengupta would be rechristened after him.

The government was on the lookout for sites to set up the memorials on June 19.