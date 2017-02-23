Malayalam author M P Veerendra Kumar to get 30th Moortidevi Award on March 4 

Eminent Malayalam author M P Veerendra Kumar (File Photo) Eminent Malayalam author M P Veerendra Kumar (File Photo)

Eminent Malayalam author M P Veerendra Kumar will be given the 30th Moortidevi award by Bharatiya Jnanpith organisation on March 4. The award will be presented by Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair at an event in Tagore Centenary Hall in Calicut, Kerala for the politician-author’s book titled ‘Hymavathabhoovil’. ‘Hymavathabhoovil’, which is a travelogue written in Malayalam, dwells upon “ancient trails of Indian culture, myth, literature and people strewn in the plains, valleys and mountains of India”.

What else is making news:

The book also highlights environmental concerns over “fragile mountain ecosystem” and calls for action over lack of water resources and waste disposal systems. Kumar, who earlier won the Sahitya Akademi award for the same book, is also the Kerala state unit President of political party Janata Dal (United). Moortidevi award, which is presented annually for “contemplative and perceptive work”, consists of a Saraswati statue, a citation plaque and cash award of Rs 4 lac.

The award ceremony will be attended by Speaker of Kerala legislative assembly P Sreeramakrishnana as the Guest of Honour and Moortidevi laureate C Radhakrishnana as the special guest.